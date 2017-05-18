Driver indicted on 36 charges in Nash...

Driver indicted on 36 charges in Nashville school bus crash

9 hrs ago

Driver indicted on 36 charges in Nashville school bus crash Driver indicted in 2016 Nashville school bus crash Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2017/05/18/driver-indicted-36-charges-nashville-school-bus-crash/330426001/ This video clips shows emergency officials investigating the scene of the I-65 school bus crash, marking the area to help recreate the accident in hopes of finding some answers as to why it occurred. Jimmie Howard, from Henderson, Tenn., was driving one of the school buses when he witnessed the crash along I-65 that has injured 12 high school students.

