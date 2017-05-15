'Dr. Evil' convictions upheld in Mitt Romney election shakedown
Nashville, Tenn. a A federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of a Tennessee man engaged in an extortion scheme where he claimed to have the tax returns of then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney and threatened to release them if he wasn't paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|date rape drug
|9 hr
|bill cosby
|3
|What is the most shocking.....
|11 hr
|trumannite
|24
|Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh...
|12 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|harrassment from police (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|facts
|20
|anti trans bigotry
|17 hr
|what
|10
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|22 hr
|Yeah
|8
|judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC