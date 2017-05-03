Deterrent forces ready to 'fight tonight' in Europe, general says

A set of UH-60 Black Hawks from the 2nd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade land in Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on Mar. 2, 2017. The 10th CAB is being deployed to Romania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.

