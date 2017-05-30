Deltex launches first ODM system for veterinary use
Oesophageal doppler monitoring company Deltex Medical Group announced the launch of its first ODM system designed specifically for veterinary use on Friday, which it said had generated A 15,000 on release from the first sale of a system to an unnamed, "leading" continental Europe veterinary university. The AIM-traded firm said the ODMV+ monitor was based on the CardioQ-ODM+ platform and was accessed via the specially-designed K9 probes.
