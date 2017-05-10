Dan Smyers of country duo Dan + Shay weds love Abby Law
Dan Smyers of the musical outfit Dan + Shay wed girlfriend Abby Law on Saturday evening in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee. Smyers said the trio of canines - named Chief, Joy and Ghost - were 'the most important bridesmaid and groomsmen' in an interview with the publication in March.
