Dan Smyers of country duo Dan + Shay ...

Dan Smyers of country duo Dan + Shay weds love Abby Law

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Dan Smyers of the musical outfit Dan + Shay wed girlfriend Abby Law on Saturday evening in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee. Smyers said the trio of canines - named Chief, Joy and Ghost - were 'the most important bridesmaid and groomsmen' in an interview with the publication in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relationship advice 4 hr Mark 38
What is the most shocking..... 6 hr Dan Rather 12
megan barry liberal hypocrite Fri twarren 214
Hookers in Nashville Fri twarren 11
News Judge Muriel Robinson Decides To Retire From Fa... (Dec '08) Fri twarren 227
Will U.S.A. go to war Fri Nobama 8
waxing Fri ron howse 6
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC