Critter Invasion' chalk art to be featured at June Franklin Art Scene

17 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The Franklin Art Scene returns to downtown Franklin on June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to feature unique pieces created by a wide range of local artisans, along with the second annual Critter Invasion - an exhibition of sidewalk chalk art. The Downtown Franklin Association, the coordinator of this free monthly event, is partnering with the Williamson County Arts Council and during June's Art Scene only, patrons will have a chance to experience the Critter Invasion exhibit, which consists of temporary street art by local artists, composed entirely of chalk on improvised locations.

