Critter Invasion' chalk art to be featured at June Franklin Art Scene
The Franklin Art Scene returns to downtown Franklin on June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to feature unique pieces created by a wide range of local artisans, along with the second annual Critter Invasion - an exhibition of sidewalk chalk art. The Downtown Franklin Association, the coordinator of this free monthly event, is partnering with the Williamson County Arts Council and during June's Art Scene only, patrons will have a chance to experience the Critter Invasion exhibit, which consists of temporary street art by local artists, composed entirely of chalk on improvised locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most shocking.....
|9 min
|Dan Blather
|61
|date rape drug
|2 hr
|Claire Huxtable
|9
|8-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree (May '09)
|2 hr
|Dan Lather
|117
|Mike Huckabee to revive his talk show on TBN
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|4
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|7 hr
|Educated Calvinist
|832
|Will U.S.A. go to war
|19 hr
|Dan Rather
|27
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|19 hr
|Dan Rather
|14
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC