Crime 27 mins ago 5:22 p.m.Tad Cummins moved to Ky., to face Tennessee kidnapping charge
Tad Cummins, the Maury County man charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old former student and taking her with him on a cross-country trip, is being held in a Kentucky jail, WSMV-TV reports. Cummins, 50, was being held in the Henderson County Detention Center in Henderson, Ky., according to the Nashville stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Privatization of State Parks
|14 min
|Dean_Gullberry
|3
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|21 min
|Charlie Bob
|29
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|tarheel0176
|23
|waxing
|14 hr
|c b gidelow
|4
|Review: 1 Man 1 Truck (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|Becky
|17
|Why do people cheat?
|16 hr
|Sam Vaknin
|22
|any women witi hsv2
|17 hr
|ted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC