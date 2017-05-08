Crime 27 mins ago 5:22 p.m.Tad Cummins moved to Ky., to face Tennessee kidnapping charge

Tad Cummins, the Maury County man charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old former student and taking her with him on a cross-country trip, is being held in a Kentucky jail, WSMV-TV reports. Cummins, 50, was being held in the Henderson County Detention Center in Henderson, Ky., according to the Nashville stations.

