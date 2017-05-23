Crime 12 mins ago 1:48 p.m.Trial set for driver charged with causing crash that killed six
A jury from the Nashville area will determine the fate of a truck driver charged in a 2015 crash that killed six people near Chattanooga, according to WRCB. Benjamin Brewer is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide and four charges of assault.
