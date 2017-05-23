Crime 12 mins ago 1:48 p.m.Trial set ...

Crime 12 mins ago 1:48 p.m.Trial set for driver charged with causing crash that killed six

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A jury from the Nashville area will determine the fate of a truck driver charged in a 2015 crash that killed six people near Chattanooga, according to WRCB. Benjamin Brewer is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide and four charges of assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 6 hr Kcalvitti 35
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 7 hr Dan 4
date rape drug 16 hr what 5
Girls who friendzone 16 hr truth hurts 2
Michael Delgiorno Mon WTN 4
Dee Llewelyn Mon IndianaMan 3
Will U.S.A. go to war Mon please stop ignor... 15
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC