Country singer Loretta Lynn moved to ...

Country singer Loretta Lynn moved to rehab center after stroke

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Country music star Loretta Lynn has been moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation center as she recovers from a stroke, the singer-songwriter's representatives said Monday. FILE PHOTO: Musician Loretta Lynn performs during the 48th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 5, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
harrassment from police (Apr '14) 1 hr Dan Rather 19
What is the most shocking..... 2 hr Dan Rather 23
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... 3 hr facts 3
anti trans bigotry 3 hr what 10
date rape drug 3 hr what 2
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... 8 hr Yeah 8
judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ... Sun CORRUPT 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Davidson County was issued at May 15 at 2:17PM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,957 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC