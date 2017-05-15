Country Music Awards to be presented ...

Country Music Awards to be presented at 2017 Golden Guitars

The finalists for the 2017 Recorded Music NZ Best Country Music Album and APRA Best Country Music Song have been announced today and will be presented at this year's Golden Guitar Awards in Gore. The finalists for Best Country Music Album 2017 are Hamilton County Bluegrass Band for their album These Old Hands , Wanaka native Jody Direen for Shake Up , and Phil Doublet for his second album Endless Highway .

