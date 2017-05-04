Country legend Loretta Lynn is hospitalized following stroke
SEPTEMBER 19: Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Country legend Loretta Lynn is in the hospital following a stroke.
