Companies 54 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Report: IKEA coming to Nashville
After a long odyssey to bring an IKEA to Nashville, the popular Swedish furniture company is set to announce plans for a new retail store off Interstate 24 in Antioch, multiple sources confirmed to The Tennessean. The company will announce Thursday that it has selected the mixed-use Century Farms property in southeast Nashville for the store.
