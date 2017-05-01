CCBC president receives Phi Theta Kap...

CCBC president receives Phi Theta Kappa award

CCBC president Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis is a recipient of the 2017 Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction awarded by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. The announcement was made during Phi Theta Kappa's annual convention in Nashville, Tenn.

