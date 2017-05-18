Carrie Underwood stuns New Kids fans with Nashville surprise
Carrie Underwood gave New Kids on the Block fans an unexpected treat on Wednesday night when the country singer joined the group onstage in her adopted Nashville, Tennessee. A longtime New Kids fan, the Jesus Take the Wheel singer jumped at the chance to step onstage with the boy band when the Total Package Tour came to town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|Concerned
|15
|Will U.S.A. go to war
|7 hr
|Lamari
|12
|What is the most shocking.....
|9 hr
|hahaha
|41
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|14 hr
|hahaha
|77
|harrassment from police (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Dan Rather
|21
|date rape drug
|Tue
|bill cosby
|3
|Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh...
|May 16
|South Knox Hombre
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC