Carrie Underwood stuns New Kids fans ...

Carrie Underwood stuns New Kids fans with Nashville surprise

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

Carrie Underwood gave New Kids on the Block fans an unexpected treat on Wednesday night when the country singer joined the group onstage in her adopted Nashville, Tennessee. A longtime New Kids fan, the Jesus Take the Wheel singer jumped at the chance to step onstage with the boy band when the Total Package Tour came to town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08) 4 hr Concerned 15
Will U.S.A. go to war 7 hr Lamari 12
What is the most shocking..... 9 hr hahaha 41
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 14 hr hahaha 77
harrassment from police (Apr '14) Wed Dan Rather 21
date rape drug Tue bill cosby 3
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... May 16 South Knox Hombre 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC