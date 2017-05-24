BWW Review: Beautiful: the Carole King Musical Captivates Nashville

Carole King is an American treasure: a singer/songwriter of much renown, she possesses the showbiz bona fides that place her among the highest echelons of creative endeavor and for more than 50 years, she has provided the soundtrack for the lives of so many of us that you can't help but be caught up in an emotional fervor of remembrance and revelry when you hear one of her hit songs. However, if you're sitting in a darkened theater, hearing song after song that has resonated with you since adolescence, tunes that have seen you through a myriad of personal experiences, be forewarned: those tears in your eyes can be off-putting to those seated around you.

