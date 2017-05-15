breaking Lebanon toddler dies in Nashville wreck
A 2-year-old Lebanon child died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 440 near the exit to 21st Avenue South on Monday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Logan Pederson was killed after the driver of a dump truck collided with a stopped car at about 9 a.m. According to the police department, the preliminary investigation showed that a 2008 Mercury Mariner, 2006 Nissan Frontier and a 2010 Cadillac SRX were all stopped in traffic on I-440 westbound when the Mariner was struck from behind by the driver of a 2015 Kenworth dump truck, critically injuring Logan, who was in a rear child safety seat.
