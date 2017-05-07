Banker may face jail time
Lamar Cox, 73, who was the chief operating officer of the former Tennessee Commerce Bank , admitted that he underreported a loss on the bundled sale of $4 million in foreclosed property. A Tennessee banker who concealed losses from federal examiners faces up to 30 years in prison, a criminal fine of up to $1 million and restitution to be determined by the court when he is sentenced, which is scheduled to be on August 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|secret confessions
|4 hr
|good girl
|91
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|trouser snake
|86
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|4 hr
|green eyed monster
|12
|Why do people cheat?
|16 hr
|Sam Vaknin
|20
|Privatization of State Parks
|17 hr
|Dean_Gullberry
|1
|Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh...
|20 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Sat
|Frankie
|71
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC