Banker may face jail time

Lamar Cox, 73, who was the chief operating officer of the former Tennessee Commerce Bank , admitted that he underreported a loss on the bundled sale of $4 million in foreclosed property. A Tennessee banker who concealed losses from federal examiners faces up to 30 years in prison, a criminal fine of up to $1 million and restitution to be determined by the court when he is sentenced, which is scheduled to be on August 14, 2017.

