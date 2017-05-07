Banker may face jail time

Banker may face jail time

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Lamar Cox, 73, who was the chief operating officer of the former Tennessee Commerce Bank , admitted that he underreported a loss on the bundled sale of $4 million in foreclosed property. A Tennessee banker who concealed losses from federal examiners faces up to 30 years in prison, a criminal fine of up to $1 million and restitution to be determined by the court when he is sentenced, which is scheduled to be on August 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
secret confessions 4 hr good girl 91
Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12) 4 hr trouser snake 86
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 4 hr green eyed monster 12
Why do people cheat? 16 hr Sam Vaknin 20
Privatization of State Parks 17 hr Dean_Gullberry 1
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... 20 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Sat Frankie 71
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC