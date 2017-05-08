Author Patty Mason Shares Insights for Overcoming Depression during...
Contact: Don Beehler, 615-566-0776 NASHVILLE, May 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Author and speaker Patty Mason, who for two decades has been sharing with audiences throughout the nation how she overcame crippling depression and experienced joy through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, is offering a message of hope for the millions of people who desire to break free of emotional pain during May's National Mental Health Awareness Month. Mason is the founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based Liberty In Christ Ministries and the author of Experiencing Joy, The Power of Hope and Finally Free .
