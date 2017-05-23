attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at ...

attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: SFGate

The biggest show in country certainly has the biggest stars! The CMT Music Awards announced that superstars Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Miranda Lambert will perform live on stage. The show will also see exciting collaborations like Florida Georgia Line with the Chainsmokers, Lady Antebellum with Earth, Wind and Fire, and Carrie Underwood with Keith Urban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
8-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree (May '09) 6 hr Bissell 116
What is the most shocking..... 7 hr Conflicted 50
Will U.S.A. go to war 11 hr Dan Rather 24
Girls who friendzone 11 hr Jkgvh 6
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 14 hr Dan Rather 9
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 16 hr daventenn 13
Vanderbuilt employees 18 hr Truth for you 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC