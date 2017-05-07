APSU Department of Music students per...

APSU Department of Music students perform, receive honors at TMEA conference

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music was well represented at the Tennessee Music Education Association 's annual conference, held in April in Nashville at the Opryland Hotel. The APSU Clarinet Choir, under the direction of Dr. Spencer Prewitt, was among a number of student groups selected to perform at the conference.

