Anticipating Trumpcare, state advocates fight for birth control access
Protesters, organized by Planned Parenthood, expressed their opposition Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., to a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks. CREDIT: AP/Jonathan Mattise The Trump administration and Republican members of Congress have already taken a number of actions to roll back birth control access for low-income peoplea S-a Sbut activists, women's health organizations, and state lawmakers are prepared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh...
|3 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|2
|What is the most shocking.....
|5 hr
|TN Oilers
|17
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|12 hr
|good grief
|6
|anti trans bigotry
|13 hr
|good grief
|7
|judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Sun
|joshgreen
|72
|Event at Belmont University today
|Sun
|Columbus Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC