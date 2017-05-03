Amber alert issued for teen believed ...

Amber alert issued for teen believed to be with Nashville murder suspect

5 hrs ago

Police in Tennessee have issued an Amber alert for a teen who they say is with a man suspected of fatally shooting a gas station clerk during a robbery attempt. Police say she was last seen Tuesday night in surveillance video with 28-year-old Daniel Clark at an Exxon station in Nashville where the clerk was fatally shot.

