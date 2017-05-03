Amber alert issued for teen believed to be with Nashville murder suspect
Police in Tennessee have issued an Amber alert for a teen who they say is with a man suspected of fatally shooting a gas station clerk during a robbery attempt. Police say she was last seen Tuesday night in surveillance video with 28-year-old Daniel Clark at an Exxon station in Nashville where the clerk was fatally shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanderbuilt employees
|2 min
|yay
|2
|dogs on news
|1 hr
|huh
|8
|patrick allen boyd
|2 hr
|Concern person
|6
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|3 hr
|Lol
|17
|secret confessions
|7 hr
|Eddie
|90
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|18 hr
|caliegirl
|827
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|Tue
|The firm
|83
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC