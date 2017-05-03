Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with homicide suspect in Nashville
An active search is underway for the man accused of killing a gas station clerk in west Nashville on Tuesday night. An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Trinity Quinn, who is believed to be with the suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Clark.
