Amber Alert issued for teen believed to be with homicide suspect in Nashville

9 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

An active search is underway for the man accused of killing a gas station clerk in west Nashville on Tuesday night. An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Trinity Quinn, who is believed to be with the suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Clark.

