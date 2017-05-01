Alice Cooper Announces Performance In...

Alice Cooper Announces Performance In Nashville, TN With Original...

Alice Cooper will be joined by his original band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce for a performance on May 14th at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center's Andrew Jackson Hall.

