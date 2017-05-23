A vital drug runs low, though its bas...

A vital drug runs low, though its base ingredient is in many kitchens

Hospitals around the country are scrambling to stockpile vials of a critical drug - even postponing operations or putting off chemotherapy treatments - because the country's only two suppliers have run out. Sodium bicarbonate is the simplest of drugs - its base ingredient, after all, is found in most kitchen cabinets - but it is vitally important for all kinds of patients whose blood has become too acidic.

