2 arrested for stabbing at Louisville Greyhound bus station
Police were dispatched to the Greyhound station at 720 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing. According to arrest reports, the responding officers spotted John M. Gentuso, 26, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Billy M. Finn, 52, of Louisville, running from the scene holding knives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|patrick allen boyd
|17 min
|Concern person
|3
|secret confessions
|55 min
|UT Girl
|82
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|3 hr
|another name
|6
|Enlighten yourself
|5 hr
|Sheist
|1
|Club ménage (May '11)
|6 hr
|ick
|240
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|6 hr
|huh
|30
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|7 hr
|Trump Disaster
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC