2 arrested for stabbing at Louisville Greyhound bus station

Police were dispatched to the Greyhound station at 720 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing. According to arrest reports, the responding officers spotted John M. Gentuso, 26, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Billy M. Finn, 52, of Louisville, running from the scene holding knives.

