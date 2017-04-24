Word on the Hill: Singers on Capitol Hill
Gordon Kennedy and Peter Frampton perform onstage during the 54th annual ASCAP Country Music awards at the Ryman Auditorium on October 31, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ninth annual " We Write the Songs " event is tonight, hosted by the ASCAP Foundation and The Library of Congress.
