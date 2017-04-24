Willie Nelson thinks it's funny you t...

Willie Nelson thinks it's funny you think he's dead

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: SFGate

APRIL 04: Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 04: Legendary Recording Artist Willie Nelson speaks onstage at his album premier on April 4, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Street racing (May '16) 3 hr drewdown 4
News Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is... 4 hr Right right 8
Out with the old employees in with the new 6 hr Braggart 29
secret confessions 8 hr dgccgh 81
Club ménage (May '11) 9 hr Handyman 239
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 15 hr Scarlet 16
dogs on news 16 hr Charlie Bob 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC