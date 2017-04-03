Where Is Taylor Swift? 'Busy Working' on New Album in Nashville, Source Says

Where in the world is Taylor Swift? The 1989 singer has left a blank space in the public eye in recent months, rarely sharing posts to Instagram and largely avoiding public events. Her mysteriously low profile has led many fans to wonder what she's been up to since her last public performance on Feb. 4, during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston, Texas Well, fans need not wonder any longer -- and should start getting excited! A source tells ET that Swift "has been busy working on her upcoming album."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.