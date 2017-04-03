Weather 41 mins ago 2:38 p.m.It's bee...

Weather 41 mins ago 2:38 p.m.It's been 43 years since deadly super tornado outbreak of 1974

The tornado "super outbreak" of 1974 thrashed 13 states from Illinois down to Georgia. From the afternoon of April 3 until the early-morning hours of April 4, a total of 148 tornadoes killed more than 330 people.

