Want to Comment on Fishing Regulations in TN?

The deadline is approaching for submitting comments to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for its 2018 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

