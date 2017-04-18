Walmart is crushing Kroger and making...

Walmart is crushing Kroger and making food history

17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Walmart is aggressively cutting prices in its grocery department, and that's having a ripple effect across the entire food industry. It has also helped draw out one of the longest stretches of food-price deflation in history, as Walmart's rivals respond by also slashing prices.

