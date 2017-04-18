Walmart is crushing Kroger and making food history
Walmart is aggressively cutting prices in its grocery department, and that's having a ripple effect across the entire food industry. It has also helped draw out one of the longest stretches of food-price deflation in history, as Walmart's rivals respond by also slashing prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|secret confessions
|7 min
|Nashboro
|58
|Domestic violence
|48 min
|facts-a-million
|2
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|4 hr
|Truth hurts
|10
|Bed Bug Yard Sale
|4 hr
|seen them
|1
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|TessaIves
|33
|Lorrie Morgan
|22 hr
|METOO
|16
|Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam.
|22 hr
|No Vote Repubs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC