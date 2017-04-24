Virtual reality, apps add interactivity to music videos
Nashville, Tenn. a More musicians are using new technology, including 360-degree cameras, virtual reality musical experiences and vertical videos, to reach the smartphone generation of music fans who are discovering new music on their phones and tablets.
