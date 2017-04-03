UN human rights chief says Trump tort...

UN human rights chief says Trump torture talk unsettling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The U.N. human rights chief says he's "amazed" by President Donald Trump's support for torture in interrogations, calling the prospect of reviving torture in the United States "profoundly unsettling."

