UFC Fight Night Nashville early weigh-in results: Lobov and Swanson...
UFC Fight Night 108 goes down Saturday April 22nd from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and the early weigh-ins went smoothly with all but one fighter making weight for the card. Cub Swanson was the last to step on the scale, appearing 45 minutes after everyone else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam.
|1 hr
|GOP SPENDING IT ALL
|2
|secret confessions
|1 hr
|those were the days
|67
|Nancy vancamp (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|gene
|26
|Bed Bug Yard Sale
|12 hr
|don rickles
|2
|Domestic violence
|22 hr
|facts-a-million
|2
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|Fri
|Truth hurts
|10
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|Thu
|TessaIves
|33
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC