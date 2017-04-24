UFC Fight Night 108 Medical Suspensions: Mike Perry Facing Possible 6-Month Layoff
Although Mike Perry authored one of 2017's most violent knockouts at UFC Fight Night 108 , he is the one facing a potential six-month layoff following this past Saturday's event. Perry was one of four fighters handed a 180-day medical suspension following UFC Fight Night 108 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
