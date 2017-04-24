UFC Fight Night 108 Medical Suspensio...

UFC Fight Night 108 Medical Suspensions: Mike Perry Facing Possible 6-Month Layoff

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

Although Mike Perry authored one of 2017's most violent knockouts at UFC Fight Night 108 , he is the one facing a potential six-month layoff following this past Saturday's event. Perry was one of four fighters handed a 180-day medical suspension following UFC Fight Night 108 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 2 hr Democrats gas tax 3
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 8 hr poor vince 45
Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16) 8 hr Chicago 6
Ivanka Brand Secretly Sold Under New Name 9 hr ardith 4
National security adviser Michael Flynn resign... 9 hr ardith 7
Missed Connection: Nashville Tennessee 20 hr Suffolk Man 6
secret confessions Mon Sam 68
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,396 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC