Two-year drug investigation yields mu...

Two-year drug investigation yields multiple arrestsA two-year-long...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

A two-year-long investigation by agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in six people facing multiple drug charges. Following an investigation that began in August 2015, on Wednesday, agents with the TBI and DEA, along with officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Downey Drive in Nashville, and at a residence on Cooks Court in Brentwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 22 min Nobama 194
Out with the old employees in with the new 4 hr huh 22
Thanx Marsha Net Neutered Thu Walter Einenkel 10
Who is Ricky Rowe? Thu Santa 1
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Thu Sweeny 25
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... Wed Nobama 19
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville Tue Dixie_Chick69 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC