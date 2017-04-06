Two-year drug investigation yields multiple arrestsA two-year-long...

A two-year-long investigation by agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in six people facing multiple drug charges. Following an investigation that began in August 2015, on Wednesday, agents with the TBI and DEA, along with officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Downey Drive in Nashville, and at a residence on Cooks Court in Brentwood.

