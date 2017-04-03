Trump taps Tennessee lawmaker as Army...

Trump taps Tennessee lawmaker as Army secretary

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this April 17, 2013, file photo, state Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, sits at his desk in the Senate chamber in Nashville, Tenn. President Donald Trump is planning to nominate Green to be Army secretary after his first choice withdrew his name from consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out with the old employees in with the new 5 hr ThomasA 23
megan barry liberal hypocrite 5 hr I used to be someone 195
Thanx Marsha Net Neutered 7 hr huh 12
Who is Ricky Rowe? Thu Santa 1
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Thu Sweeny 25
Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The... Apr 5 Nobama 19
Teal Mcmurtry Nashville Apr 4 Dixie_Chick69 4
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Davidson County was issued at April 07 at 8:38PM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC