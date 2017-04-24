Traffic 2 mins ago 4:36 p.m.Nashville leaders considering light rail system

Mayor Megan Barry on Wednesday kicked off a legacy-defining campaign to urge Nashville voters to approve funding for a comprehensive transit system and committed to moving ahead with light rail on East Nashville's Gallatin Pike as the first spoke of a $6 billion multi-decade regional effort. Barry used her second annual State of Metro address, held outside Bridgestone Arena, to say she intends to take the necessary steps to hold a Davidson County public referendum in 2018 on dedicated funding for transit.

