Traffic 2 mins ago 4:36 p.m.Nashville...

Traffic 2 mins ago 4:36 p.m.Nashville leaders considering light rail system

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Mayor Megan Barry on Wednesday kicked off a legacy-defining campaign to urge Nashville voters to approve funding for a comprehensive transit system and committed to moving ahead with light rail on East Nashville's Gallatin Pike as the first spoke of a $6 billion multi-decade regional effort. Barry used her second annual State of Metro address, held outside Bridgestone Arena, to say she intends to take the necessary steps to hold a Davidson County public referendum in 2018 on dedicated funding for transit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carrie or Bree 2 hr no question 7
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years 2 hr johnbgood 1
Lorrie Morgan 4 hr Stagged 19
BNA Kids 15 hr curious 2
secret confessions 15 hr dgccgh 74
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 21 hr South Knox Hombre 5
Missing Person; Jessica Smith 22 hr mcneely 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC