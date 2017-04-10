TPAC Announces 2017/2018 Broadway Series 1 hour ago
It's all about Broadway in Nashville after the Tennessee Performing Arts Center unveiled its line-up for the 2017/2018 Broadway Series. The Tony Award-winning musical "Fun Home" was just one of the shows to be featured in the upcoming HCA/TriStar Health Broadway Series at TPAC, which has been packed with eight shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVF Nashville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|44 min
|Old school
|5
|Menages
|10 hr
|Sam
|3
|Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians.
|10 hr
|Shaq fu
|8
|tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking
|12 hr
|Targeted in Florida
|5
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Tue
|Nobama
|209
|secret confessions
|Tue
|qazxft
|47
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Tlo4me
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC