Tennessee State Museum opens Exhibition on 100th Anniversary of America's entry into World War I

Nashville, TN - To commemorate the 100th Anniversary of America's entry into World War I on April 6th, 1917, the Tennessee State Museum has organized an exhibition entitled "The Yanks are Coming!" Tennesseans in World War I. The exhibition opened at the museum on April 6th and explores Tennessee's role in the war that came to be known as the "Great War." The first mass war of the 20th century, World War I lasted four long years, from 1914 to 1918, with the United States entering the conflict on April 6th, 1917.

