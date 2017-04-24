Tennessee lawmakers unwittingly vote to honor Klan leader
There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 22 hrs ago, titled Tennessee lawmakers unwittingly vote to honor Klan leader. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
In this July 12, 2015, file photo, Mike Goza, left, helps Mike Junor drape a Confederate battle flag over the base of the statue and tomb of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a rebel general, slave trader and early Ku Klux Klan member, at Health Sciences Park in Memphis, Tenn. State House members said they were surprised that they unwittingly passed a resolution honoring Forrest on April 13, 2017 less FILE - In this July 12, 2015, file photo, Mike Goza, left, helps Mike Junor drape a Confederate battle flag over the base of the statue and tomb of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a rebel general, slave trader and ... more NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Forrest was an honorary grand dragon, but he never accepted that position. In fact, he asked for the Klan to disband once he saw how violent it had become.
