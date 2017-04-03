Teen saves sister's life in Tennessee fire; 5 others killed
A young teenager saved her little sister's life in an overnight house fire that killed their parents and three siblings, a Tennessee sheriff said Friday. The fire was reported before midnight Thursday in Buchanan, along the Kentucky state line about 100 miles northwest of Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|23
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|1 hr
|I used to be someone
|195
|Thanx Marsha Net Neutered
|3 hr
|huh
|12
|Who is Ricky Rowe?
|Thu
|Santa
|1
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Sweeny
|25
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|Apr 5
|Nobama
|19
|Teal Mcmurtry Nashville
|Apr 4
|Dixie_Chick69
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC