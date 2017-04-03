Teen saves sister's life in Tennessee...

Teen saves sister's life in Tennessee fire; 5 others killed

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

This photo provided by Cassie Walsh, of WMFU Radio, shows the remains of a house that caught fire killing five family members in the early morning hours Friday, April 7, 2017, in Buchanan, Tenn. A young teenager saved her little sister's life in the overnight house fire that killed their parents and three siblings, a Tennessee sheriff said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is Tennessee so racist? 33 min Sunshine 16
megan barry liberal hypocrite 3 hr Nobama 197
Nobama on Nashville Topix 7 hr Nobama 1
Out with the old employees in with the new 19 hr ThomasA 23
Thanx Marsha Net Neutered 21 hr huh 12
Who is Ricky Rowe? Thu Santa 1
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Thu Sweeny 25
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC