Teen saves sister's life in Tennessee fire; 5 others killed
This photo provided by Cassie Walsh, of WMFU Radio, shows the remains of a house that caught fire killing five family members in the early morning hours Friday, April 7, 2017, in Buchanan, Tenn. A young teenager saved her little sister's life in the overnight house fire that killed their parents and three siblings, a Tennessee sheriff said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|33 min
|Sunshine
|16
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|3 hr
|Nobama
|197
|Nobama on Nashville Topix
|7 hr
|Nobama
|1
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|23
|Thanx Marsha Net Neutered
|21 hr
|huh
|12
|Who is Ricky Rowe?
|Thu
|Santa
|1
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|Thu
|Sweeny
|25
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC