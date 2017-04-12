TBI: Man injured after being shot by ...

TBI: Man injured after being shot by deputy in Murfreesboro

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

TBI Spokeswoman Susan Niland told News 2 the incident involved a deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. She says he responded to the home to speak with someone there in response to an incident that happened earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 13 min sean whooo 9
Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16) 2 hr as if 39
Menages 17 hr Sam 3
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 17 hr Shaq fu 8
tbi stop illegal cia gangstalking 19 hr Targeted in Florida 5
megan barry liberal hypocrite Tue Nobama 209
secret confessions Tue qazxft 47
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC