Taylor Swift wins historic designation for Beverly Hills estate

19 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Taylor Swift has claimed victory in her brief foray into municipal bureaucracy-winning landmark status for her estate outside of Los Angeles. The Beverly Hills City Council approved the pop star's request to make the 1934 home she bought from the heirs of iconic Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn a historic city landmark.

