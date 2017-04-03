States debate tuition break for stude...

States debate tuition break for students in US illegally

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, state Sen. Todd Gardenhire, during a Senate Health Committee meeting in Nashville, Tenn. Twenty states already offer cheaper in-state tuition to students who are in the country illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is Tennessee so racist? 9 hr I used to be someone 18
megan barry liberal hypocrite 9 hr I used to be someone 201
Interested in guitar lessons 19 hr hobo hank 2
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) Sat E Brogdon 32
Nobama on Nashville Topix Sat Nobama 1
Out with the old employees in with the new Fri ThomasA 23
Thanx Marsha Net Neutered Apr 7 huh 12
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC