Slideshow: Check out all the 'celebri...

Slideshow: Check out all the 'celebrities' in Nashville's newest tourist attraction

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Business Journal

If you're looking to spot a celebrity in Nashville, a new tourist attraction at Opry Mills guarantees success: Madame Tussauds Nashville, part of the world-famous chain of wax museums, opened last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddhists are more peaceful than Christians. 1 hr Truth hurts 10
Bed Bug Yard Sale 1 hr seen them 1
Domestic violence 10 hr Wtf 1
secret confessions 11 hr Nashboro 56
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 18 hr TessaIves 33
Lorrie Morgan 19 hr METOO 16
Republicans Joy N Tax Increase - Haslam. 19 hr No Vote Repubs 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC