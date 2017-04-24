Sister of TN kidnap suspect Tada

The sister of Tad Cummins, the former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student, says he must face up to his "horrible" actions - but she still loves him. Daphne Quinn told NBC News in an exclusive interview, to be aired Monday morning on TODAY, that she wants everyone to know her brother is not a monster.

