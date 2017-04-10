Shelton seeks dismissal of defamation...

Shelton seeks dismissal of defamation case against In Touch

This June 7, 2016 file photo shows Blake Shelton performing at the 12th Annual Stars for Second Harvest Benefit at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Lawyers for Shelton and In Touch magazine asked a federal judge in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 13, 2017, to dismiss the countryA star's defamation lawsuit against the tabloid over aA 2015A cover storyA that declared he was headed to rehab.

